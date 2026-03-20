Cristiano Ronaldo extends Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating with a heartwarming note.
Taking to Instagram on March 20, the Portuguese football star wished everyone peace and happiness, expressing hope that everyone would enjoy the auspicious occasion with their loved ones.
Ronaldo wrote, “Eid Mubarak to all! I hope you have a very special day with your family and loved ones. Wishing you all peace and happiness.”
Ronaldo's fans quickly flooded the comment section with festive greetings and sweet remarks.
One fan commented, “My brother, best in the world.”
Another fan sweetly wished, “Happy Eid Mubarak.”
“May you also be happy with your family,” a third fan said.
On became the first footballer player over the age of 30 to score 500 career goals by scoring a brace for Al-Nassr in their 4-0 victory over Al-Hazem in the Saudi Pro League.
On the professional front, Ronaldo is currently resting due to a hamstring injury sustained on February 28, 2026, while playing for Al-Nassr. He is receiving treatments and remains unavailable for Portugal's forthcoming matches.