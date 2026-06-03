Shakira reflects on challenging split from Gerard Piqué: 'Life goes on'

Shakira has opened up about how her sons helped her through her “challenging” breakup with Gerard Piqué, saying motherhood gave her strength during a difficult period in her life.
While conversing with PEOPLE for this week's cover story, the Waka Waka singer recounted how she started her life after her 2022 separation from former soccer player Gerard Piqué, the father of her sons Milan, 13, and Sasha, 11.
“When your world collapses, you have to get up and pay the bills and still prepare breakfast and take your kids to school. Life needs to go on,” Shakira shared thoughts on recovery in the aftermath of her breakup.
At the time, she focused on raising her sons.
“Motherhood makes you strong," the Hips Don’t Lie singer admitted.
She went on to share, "The moment I became a mother, I saw life through a different perspective, and my kids are not only the best thing that happened to me, but I’ve learned so much from them every day.”
“I’m just thinking of raising my kids. I don’t see that for now,” Shakira noted, before adding, “Maybe when they’re older.”
She also confessed, "Through those challenging moments, I discovered how resilient we all are."
Shakira and Gerard Piqué met while filming her 2010 World Cup song Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) video and confirmed their split in a joint statement in June 2022.