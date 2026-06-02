News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian gives hilarious peek into relationship with new video

Kim Kardashian goes Instagram official with Lewis Hamilton in new hilarious video, sparking reaction

Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian gives hilarious peek into relationship with new video
Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian gives hilarious peek into relationship with new video

Kim Kardashian “hard launch” her romance with Formula One star Lewis Hamiltion with a hilarious video.

Taking to Instagram the reality TV star shared some highlight from her life “lately,” including bicycle ride with her beau Hamilton.

In the short clip, Hamilton filmed while steering his bike with one hand, while the Skims founder attempted to pose before she suddenly losses balance and her bike deviate to the right, prompting a quick scream.

Fans were shocked that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum finally confirmed the romance publicly after months of speculation.

"SHE DONE POSTED HERSELF WITH LEWIS," one supporter wrote in the comments section, while another said, "You and Lewis Hamilton look great together."

"Just like Kim, [I] will never give up on love," a third added. "FINALLY POSTING IT!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks silence with emotional message after Giants deal
Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks silence with emotional message after Giants deal
Serena Williams set to make tennis comeback with Berlin tournament
Serena Williams set to make tennis comeback with Berlin tournament
NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400: Race delayed by rain at Nashville Superspeedway
NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400: Race delayed by rain at Nashville Superspeedway
Russell Henley secures dramatic comeback victory at Charles Schwab challenge
Russell Henley secures dramatic comeback victory at Charles Schwab challenge
Arsenal trophy parade: Thousands descend on North London despite UCL miss
Arsenal trophy parade: Thousands descend on North London despite UCL miss
Marta Kostyuk opens up about ‘unbelievable’ French Open win over Swiatek
Marta Kostyuk opens up about ‘unbelievable’ French Open win over Swiatek
South Africa minister hits back after World Cup visa issues: 'embarrassing & grossly unfair'
South Africa minister hits back after World Cup visa issues: 'embarrassing & grossly unfair'
Here's why three players ejected before Tampa Bay Rays vs LA Angels
Here's why three players ejected before Tampa Bay Rays vs LA Angels
Spurs to play NBA Finals against Knicks: Rematch of 1999
Spurs to play NBA Finals against Knicks: Rematch of 1999
Paris Saint-Germain wins Champions League with thrilling victory over Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain wins Champions League with thrilling victory over Arsenal
Liverpool dismisses Arne Slot after disappointing season, approaches Andoni Iraola
Liverpool dismisses Arne Slot after disappointing season, approaches Andoni Iraola
Novak Djokovic pens emotional post for Fonseca after French Open heartbreak
Novak Djokovic pens emotional post for Fonseca after French Open heartbreak

Popular News

Nvidia CEO dines with SK Hynix, Samsung execs in Taipei after chip launch

Nvidia CEO dines with SK Hynix, Samsung execs in Taipei after chip launch

2 hours ago
Pedro Pascal sends fans into frenzy with special Pride Month post

Pedro Pascal sends fans into frenzy with special Pride Month post
2 hours ago
Iran halts US talks, threatens Strait of Hormuz shutdown after Lebanon strikes

Iran halts US talks, threatens Strait of Hormuz shutdown after Lebanon strikes
5 hours ago