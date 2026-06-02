Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian gives hilarious peek into relationship with new video

Kim Kardashian “hard launch” her romance with Formula One star Lewis Hamiltion with a hilarious video.
Taking to Instagram the reality TV star shared some highlight from her life “lately,” including bicycle ride with her beau Hamilton.
In the short clip, Hamilton filmed while steering his bike with one hand, while the Skims founder attempted to pose before she suddenly losses balance and her bike deviate to the right, prompting a quick scream.
Fans were shocked that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum finally confirmed the romance publicly after months of speculation.
"SHE DONE POSTED HERSELF WITH LEWIS," one supporter wrote in the comments section, while another said, "You and Lewis Hamilton look great together."
"Just like Kim, [I] will never give up on love," a third added. "FINALLY POSTING IT!!!!!!!!!!!!"