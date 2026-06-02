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PlayStation State of Play 2026: How to watch and what to expect?

PlayStation State of Play is set to transform the gaming landscape with a variety of exciting updates

PlayStation State of Play 2026: How to watch and what to expect?
PlayStation State of Play 2026: How to watch and what to expect?

Sony’s highly anticipated PlayStation State of Play is slated on June 2, 2026, promising an hour of intriguing game announcements, gameplay revelations, and updates from developers all across the globe.

One of the biggest PlayStation events of Sony is set to transform the gaming landscape with a variety of exciting updates.

Marvel’s Wolverine takes center stage

Sony has currently only confirmed a single game for the event, which is none other than Marvel's Wolverine from Insomniac Games, as the company has offered a brief glimpse into its eagerly-awaited title, setting the expectations for the latest gameplay footage, story details, and a possible release window.

What to expect from State of Play 2026?

Rumours continue to emerge ahead of the event, with several industry tipsters suggesting appearances from Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, while some are reporting an unannounced God of War prequel.

Notably, Sony has yet to officially confirm these projects.

How to watch State of Play June 2026?

The State of Play livestream is set at 2 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. ET, and 10 p.m. BST. Viewers can easily watch it via PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels.


Much to the excitement of gamers, Sony has also partnered with Alamo Drafthouse theaters across the United States to screen the event live. Attendees can enjoy themed Wolverine-inspired menu items, making the showcase feel even more like a celebration of PlayStation's future.

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