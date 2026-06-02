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Larry Fitzgerald Sr. dies at 71: Remembering the legendary sports journalist

Fitzgerald Sr. was a pillar of the Minnesota sports community for nearly five decades

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. dies at 71: Remembering the legendary sports journalist
Larry Fitzgerald Sr. dies at 71: Remembering the legendary sports journalist

Larry Fitzgerald Sr., a respected Minnesota sports journalist and the father of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr., has passed away at 71.

His son Marcus Fitzgerald shared the news on social media announcing that his father died peacefully on Monday afternoon, June 1, while “surrounded by his family and the people who loved him most.”

Fitzgerald Sr. was a pillar of the Minnesota sports community for nearly five decades.

After starting his broadcast career in 1978, he became a familiar voice and a dedicated columnist for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.


Beyond his writing, he was a well-known presence at NFL stadiums and major sporting events including many Super Bowls.

Reflecting on his life, his family shared a touching tribute:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. A devoted father, husband, grandfather and a true pioneer in the Minnesota broadcasting community, he spent his life pouring into the people and the city he loved so much.”

The Minnesota Vikings honored his legacy calling him a “distinguished journalist and trusted voice in Minnesota sports.”

His passing occurs just months before his son, Larry Jr., is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

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