Zverev equals Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam record, reaches French Open semifinals 

Alexander Zverev reached into Roland Garros semi-finals after defeating Rafael Jodar and matching Carlos Alcaraz record.
According to Tennis365, Zverev survived a first set rally from the Spanish teenager, but he was ultimately too strong for the rising star.
The German defeated Jodar 7-6, 6-1, 6-3 to confirm his fifth semi-final at Roland Garros and he will now await the winner of Joao Fonseca and Jakub Mensik.
Zverev’s latest victory was his 91st Grand Slam win since 2020, which sees him equal Alcaraz’s record in the same timespan.
Asked if he was excited to reach fifth French Open semi-final, Zerev replied, “Not really. I don’t really care! I want to keep going, of course, I want to be in the tournament. I want to win the matches that are ahead of me. That’s my goal, that’s my aim, and today was a tough test. He’s a very good player. I managed, I won, I’m happy about being in the semi-finals for now, that’s it.”
He also called his Tokyo Olympics gold medal that he won five years ago the best achievement adding that he would never trade that medal for any other title.
Zverev said, “The gold medal for me is the most difficult thing to win, because you get a chance once every four years. It's special in a way that there are so few people that have done it. I think you do it for your country. You do it for the people back home. I'll never trade my gold medal for anything."
Zverev will now play either Fonseca or Mensik in the French Open semifinals later this week.