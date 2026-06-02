Legendary NBA Coach Rick Adelman dies at 79

Rick Adelman, a legendary Basketball Hall of Fame coach, has died at the age of 79, the National Basketball Coaches Association announced on Monday.
While the cause of his death was not immediately shared, the basketball world is mourning a figure who left an indelible mark on the sport.
Adelman’s coaching career spanned 23 years as a head coach during which he secured 1,042 wins, the 10th most in NBA history.
He famously led the Portland Trail Blazers to the NBA Finals twice and also served as head coach for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.
Regarding his legacy, the coaches’ association stated, “Adelman will be remembered not only as a coach and a player but also as a mentor to so many in the basketball community.”
Indiana coach Rick Carlisle previously praised Adelman’s unique approach, noting, “His teams always played to their strengths and Rick always found subtle ways to reinvent NBA basketball to help his players thrive.”
The Sacramento Kings also paid tribute, saying he “will be remembered for the way he inspired those around him – with humility, integrity, kindness and an unwavering belief in the power of teamwork.”
He is survived by his son, Denver Nuggets coach David Adelman.