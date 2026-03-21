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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Justin Timberlake 2024 DWI arrest unveils disturbing details

Justin Timberlake’s notable DWI arrest exposes shocking facts

  • By Salima Bhutto
Justin Timberlake 2024 DWI arrest unveils disturbing details
Justin Timberlake 2024 DWI arrest unveils disturbing details

The newly released footage of Justin Timberlake's 2024 DWI arrest has revealed disturbing aspects of the incident.

As reported by TMZ, the 45-year-old singer was seen stumbling through sobriety tests.

The video began with the Cry Me A River hitmaker standing behind his car while communicating with one of the officers.

Timberlake told one of the cops that his "heart was racing" and also complained about the tests being "really hard" after being pulled over by Sag Harbor police.

During the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN) test, the Sexyback singer at one point was explained that he could use skid marks on the road to help guide him, to which, the music artist asked, "Do you want this one or this one?"

"It's going to be the one of your preference, okay?" the officer replied, with the singer adding, "Whatever you want man."

Throughout the whole clip, Timberlake was extremely polite, however, once officers told him to walk a straight line, he stumbled a few times, eventually pausing and telling them, "My heart's racing."

It’s worth mentioning here that Justin Timberlake’s video from 2024 was released days after the singer had sued to stop the body cam release earlier this month.

According to the Bye Bye Bye crooner, it would invade his privacy and cause "severe and irreparable harm" to his reputation.

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