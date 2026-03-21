Nicholas Brendon passes away: 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actor dies at 54

Nicholas Brendon, the actor famous for his role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer series, has died at the age of 54 on Friday, March 20.
As reported by PEOPLE, the late actor died in his sleep of natural causes, as informed by his family in a statement shared via The Hollywood Reporter.
The statement posted on Brendon's Instagram account stated, "Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years."
It added, "In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans."
The statement concluded, "He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."
Th Criminal Minds actors back in 2023 revealed he had been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and had suffered a heart attack.
Nicholas Brendon is survived by his identical twin brother, Kelly Donovan, as well as other family members.
The late actor was best known for his breakout role as Xander Harris on all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer starring from 1997–2003.
He also had popular movies under his name including 2013’s Coherence and 2000’s Psycho Beach Party.