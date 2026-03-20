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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Romeo Beckham makes sweet move for family after Nicola's shocking confession

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been estranged since May last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Romeo Beckham makes sweet move for family after Nicolas shocking confession
Romeo Beckham makes sweet move for family after Nicola's shocking confession 

Romeo Beckham has reportedly come in support of his family amid a feud with his estranged brother, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz. 

A few hours after the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham narrowly avoided Romeo in Los Angeles during his business trip, the second eldest son took to his Instagram stories to back Cruz Beckham for his debut headline tour, The Breakers. 

The 23-year-old model and former footballer re-shared his younger brother’s post from his Paris show while also playing his song, Lick The Toad, a sweet support for his family amid the escalating tensions with Brooklyn and his life partner.

P.C.: Romeo Beckham/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Romeo Beckham/Instagram Stories 

This post came shortly after Nicola Peltz targeted David and Victoria in her recent interview with Elle magazine.

In her latest conversation, the American actress made it clear that Brooklyn is part of the Peltz family and threw a sharp shade at her estranged parents-in-law.

"He gets along really well with my brothers; they play soccer together a lot. Brooklyn supports my dreams and is the sweetest when I get too hard on myself," she added.

At one point, she also revealed that her parents welcomed Brooklyn, "Like another son."

This confession came a few months after Brooklyn Beckham made serious accusations publicly and alleged that his parents tried to ruin his relationship with his wife. 

Despite Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn's public remarks about them, neither David Beckham nor Victoria Beckham responded to these allegations.  

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