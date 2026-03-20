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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Chuck Norris dies at 86: 'Walker Texas Ranger' star's cause of death revealed

Chuck Norris passed away after celebrated his 86th birthday earlier this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Chuck Norris dies at 86: Walker Texas Ranger stars cause of death revealed
Chuck Norris dies at 86: 'Walker Texas Ranger' star's cause of death revealed 

Chuck Norris has tragically passed away at the age of 86!

After being hospitalised in Hawaii, the late actor's devastated family confirmed his death on Friday, March 20.

Taking to Norris' Instagram account, his family issued a heartbreaking statement, revealing his cause of death.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that his family surrounded him and was at peace," the sombre message reads.

They went on lamenting the tragic loss, "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

The deceased actor's family members further asked for privacy to deal with the grief in this difficult time.

For those unaware, Chuck Norris' death came as a shock to his fans, as it was reported by one of his close pals that he was doing fine and was "cracking jokes" when he last spoke to the actor.

The deceased martial artist was rushed to the emergency department of a local hospital in Hawaii on Thursday, and his family posted a statement saying he had died Friday morning.

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