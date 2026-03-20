Inside Justin Bieber and Usher's explosive showdown at Beyoncé's Oscars party 

Justin Bieber has a heated exchange with his former mentee, Usher, at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's star-studded Oscars party.
The Yummy hitmaker and the Hey Daddy singer are reportedly not on speaking terms, as they confirmed during the after-bash at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on March 15.
Insiders revealed to TMZ that Justin and Usher got into a "heated exchange," which allegedly began after Usher approached Justin with "energy and anger."
Other sources claimed that things got worse when the two musicians physically assaulted each other.
So far, neither Justin's representative nor Usher's spokespersons have said anything about the brawl and the physical assault.
For those unaware, the Stay singer has been distancing himself from people he would have associated with in the past.
He appeared mentally disturbed, particularly after his alleged ties to Sean Diddy Combs came into the light after the disgraced rap star's arrest in September 2024.
Although Justin has not made any public statement about his past, it has been noticed that he has been avoiding his friends, who are involved in his past.
Justin Bieber and Usher were also scheduled to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, which was later called off by the father of one.