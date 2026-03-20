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  • By Sidra Khan
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Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum speaks out on marriage woes rumors

Paris Hilton's entrepreneur husband Carter Reum breaks silence on marriage strain speculation with unexpected statement

  • By Sidra Khan
Paris Hiltons husband Carter Reum speaks out on marriage woes rumors
Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum speaks out on marriage woes rumors

Carter Reum is setting record straight on marital woes with Paris Hilton.

The lovebirds, who have been happily married since 2021, became a topic of discussion on social media, when creator Stefano Fracchiolla - a body language expert - sparked a buzz by sharing a bombshell clip.

Taking to his social media account, Fracchiolla posted a video from Hilton and Reum's red carpet appearance at the 2024 Grammy awards, claiming that the duo's marriage is facing strains by analyzing their body language.

In the video, the 45-year-old American author makes an attempt to kiss his wife's cheek, while Hilton slightly moves her head.

Analyzing the awkward moment, Fracchiolla wrote on the video, "the face of someone tremendously hurt by love" and pointed to a "sudden smile drop" and "unfocused gazed."

After the clip gained attention online and sparked rumors of marriage troubles between Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, the entrepreneur decided to address the buzz.

On Fracchiolla's clip, Reum debunked the shocking rumors by commenting, "Rest assured my wife @parishilton is my one in a trillion and we're the happiest and best couple."

He added, "Although I appreciate everyone's amateur psychology takes as many called out I just love giving me wife a kiss and she just hates her makeup being smudged on a red carpet it's not that deep everyone and yes she loves me to death."

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum began dating in 2020 and tied the knot on November 11, 2021.

The couple shares two children, son Phoenix and daughter London.

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