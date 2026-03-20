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  • By Fatima Hassan
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Cillian Murphy back in 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man': Top 6 characters to look for

'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' premiered on Netflix on Friday, March 20

  • By Fatima Hassan
Cillian Murphy returns: Top 6 characters in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
Cillian Murphy returns: Top 6 characters in 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' 

Cillian Murphy is arriving with another exciting story of his infamous character Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, which continues the story of the Peaky Blinders series.

Set in 1940, it follows a weary, self-exiled Tommy played by Cillian as he confronts his past and a new conflict involving his son.  

For those unaware, the series consists of six seasons, and the first series premiered on September 12, 2013 while the last season was premiered on BBC on February 27, 2022.

But before watching the new film, you must be aware of the following top characters to watch in film, The Immortal Man. 

Thomas "Tommy" Shelby:

Thomas “Tommy” Shelby
Thomas “Tommy” Shelby 

The Irish actor reprised the role of Birmingham gangster Thomas "Tommy" Shelby, leader of the Peaky Blinders gang, now ageing and stepping out of retirement to foil a Nazi conspiracy in the central Birmingham, an English city. 

Speaking about his upcoming movie, Cillian teased, "I was always up for it, the idea… We were developing the script for years just trying to get it right, see if we could justify its existence because it’s a different beast, like ⁠a two-hour story as opposed to a six-hour story."

Duke Shelby

Duke Shelby
Duke Shelby 

Portrayed by Barry Keoghan, Duke Shelby is Tommy's estranged son—and arguably the emotional core of the story. 

The two shared fractured relationship that drives much of the narrative, especially as Duke becomes entangled in dangerous criminal and political forces.

In the new film, it is expected that there will be tension, legacy clashes, and possibly a passing of the torch.

Kaulo / Zelda

Kaulo / Zelda
Kaulo / Zelda 

Rebecca Ferguson played a mysterious dual role as twins Kaulo and Zelda. 

This character introduces an enigmatic and possibly supernatural edge to the film, echoing earlier mystical elements of the series.

Her connection to Duke and the Shelby family could reshape alliances in unexpected ways.

Ada Thorne

Ada Thorne
Ada Thorne 

Returning fan-favorite Ada, played by Sophie Rundle, continues to be a strong political and emotional anchor for the Shelby family.

With Tommy increasingly isolated, Ada’s role as strategist and voice of reason may prove more vital than ever in navigating wartime chaos.

Hayden Stagg

Hayden Stagg
Hayden Stagg 

Hayden Stagg, portrayed by Stephen Graham, reprised his role in the 2026 film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Originally introduced in Series 6 of the Peaky Blinders television show as a trade union official and a power player at the Liverpool docks, Stagg returns alongside other returning characters like Tommy Shelby and Ada Thorne in this cinematic continuation.

John Beckett

John Beckett
John Beckett 

In the film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, John Beckett is a primary antagonist portrayed by Tim Roth. 

He is depicted as a Nazi party sympathizer and fascist collaborator who arrives in Birmingham with a mission to destabilize Britain by distributing forged banknotes through criminal networks, using the Peaky Blinders as his vehicle.

With its mix of returning icons and compelling newcomers, The Immortal Man promised a character-driven finale packed with tension, legacy, and high stakes. 

Whether you are here for Tommy's final chapter or the rise of a new generation, these six figures will shape the story in unforgettable ways!    

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