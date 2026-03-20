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  • By Sidra Khan
News

Rebecca Gayheart, Eric Dane's widow, breaks up from boyfriend Peter Morton

The late Eric Dane's estranged widow Rebecca Gayheart parts her ways with Hard Rock Café co-founder Peter Morton

  • By Sidra Khan
Rebecca Gayheart, Eric Danes widow, breaks up from boyfriend Peter Morton
Rebecca Gayheart, Eric Dane's widow, breaks up from boyfriend Peter Morton

Rebecca Gayheart and Peter Morton have called it quits on their relationship.

In a surprising update shared by Page Six on Thursday, March 19, it was reported that the estranged widow of Eric Dane had quietly broken up from the Hard Rock Café co-founder last year.

According to the report, the 54-year-old American actress and model, who was married to the Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane until his death earlier this year - separated her path from Morton in April 2025.

Peter Morton and Rebecca Gayheart first sparked dating buzz back in 2023, when they were photographed in Los Angeles, enjoying a double date with Claudia Schiffer and her husband, Matthew Vaughn.

The former flames were most recently spotted holding hands and kissing each other in December 2025 while departing E-Baldi in California's Beverly Hills.

However, according to an insider, their meeting was coincidental and not a date as they ran into each other.

"They are still friendly,” said the source.

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane:

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane got married in 2004, with the Urban Legend actress telling Flaunt Magazine about their first met, saying, It's probably one of the least interesting stories in the world. It went basically like this: 'You wanna go out?' 'Yeah, sure.' Ten months later, we were married."

The duo separated in 2018, with Gayheart filing for divorce after 14 years of marriage citing "irreconcilable differences."

However, in 2025, she withdrew her divorce and reconciled with Dane following his ALS diagnosis.

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