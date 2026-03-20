News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Pedro Pascal sends beautiful wish to fans days after ‘blocking’ controversy

Pedro Pascal extends heartfelt wish to fans amid Rafael Olarra romance and blocking drama

  • By Riba Shaikh
Pedro Pascal sends beautiful wish to fans days after ‘blocking’ controversy
Pedro Pascal sends beautiful wish to fans days after ‘blocking’ controversy

Pedro Pascal has sent out a beautiful wish to his fans - just days after sparking a heated controversy.

The Mandalorian actor, who recently sent the internet into a meltdown with his clean shaven look at the Oscars 2026 turned to his Instagram stories on Friday, March 20, to send Eid greetings to everyone celebrating.

Pedro resharing a joint post from LandPalestine and Bella Hadid which read, "Eid Mubarak and Free Palestine."

Pedro Pascal sends beautiful wish to fans days after ‘blocking’ controversy

This is not the first time The Last of Us actor has spoken up about the atrocities in Palestine, he has been actively raising his voice against the human rights voilation in the region.

The Game of Thrones actor's eid wish came just a week after he was accused of "blocking" fans on social media - who were criticising his supposed boyfriend, Rafael Olarra.

Underneath his last social media post in support of womens rights in Chile, many fans commented that it is being difficult for them to take his "activism" seriously ever since he has started dating a pro-Israel man.

Pedro Pascal sends beautiful wish to fans days after ‘blocking’ controversy

They also accused Pedro for blocking his fans from social media over negative feedback about his new love interest.

The actor hasn't publicly addressed the controversy, however, he has been continuing his activism for women, trans and human rights on Instagram.

Pedro Pascal ignited dating rumours with Rafael Olarra last month after he was spotted with the creative art director enjoying a cozy outing in NYC,followed by another sighting in Los Angeles.

Katie Price packs on PDA with Lee Andrews during turbulent Dubai getaway
Katie Price packs on PDA with Lee Andrews during turbulent Dubai getaway
Niall Horan leaves fans 'obsessed' with new single 'Dinner Party'
Niall Horan leaves fans 'obsessed' with new single 'Dinner Party'
Cillian Murphy back in 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man': Top 6 characters to look for
Cillian Murphy back in 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man': Top 6 characters to look for
Inside Justin Bieber and Usher's explosive showdown at Beyoncé's Oscars party
Inside Justin Bieber and Usher's explosive showdown at Beyoncé's Oscars party
Chuck Norris dies at 86: 'Walker Texas Ranger' star's cause of death revealed
Chuck Norris dies at 86: 'Walker Texas Ranger' star's cause of death revealed
Rebecca Gayheart, Eric Dane's widow, breaks up from boyfriend Peter Morton
Rebecca Gayheart, Eric Dane's widow, breaks up from boyfriend Peter Morton
Taylor Frankie hints at next move in first statement after ABC axes 'The Bachelorette'
Taylor Frankie hints at next move in first statement after ABC axes 'The Bachelorette'
'The Bachelorette' star Grant Ellis slams Taylor Frankie Paul as ABC cancels show
'The Bachelorette' star Grant Ellis slams Taylor Frankie Paul as ABC cancels show
Kim Kardashian pledges to intervene for Britney Spears after recent arrest
Kim Kardashian pledges to intervene for Britney Spears after recent arrest
Zendaya slammed for ‘hypocritical move’ with Tom Holland for films promotions
Zendaya slammed for ‘hypocritical move’ with Tom Holland for films promotions
Andrew Garfield undergoes unrecognisable transformation in ‘Wild Things' series
Andrew Garfield undergoes unrecognisable transformation in ‘Wild Things' series
Lisa Kudrow makes family affair of 'The Comeback' premiere night
Lisa Kudrow makes family affair of 'The Comeback' premiere night

Popular News

Pedro Pascal sends beautiful wish to fans days after ‘blocking’ controversy

Pedro Pascal sends beautiful wish to fans days after ‘blocking’ controversy
54 minutes ago
Cillian Murphy back in 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man': Top 6 characters to look for

Cillian Murphy back in 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man': Top 6 characters to look for

an hour ago
Crown Princess Mette-Marit speaks up on Epstein scandal for the first time: Watch

Crown Princess Mette-Marit speaks up on Epstein scandal for the first time: Watch
3 hours ago