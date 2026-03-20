Pedro Pascal sends beautiful wish to fans days after ‘blocking’ controversy

Pedro Pascal has sent out a beautiful wish to his fans - just days after sparking a heated controversy.
The Mandalorian actor, who recently sent the internet into a meltdown with his clean shaven look at the Oscars 2026 turned to his Instagram stories on Friday, March 20, to send Eid greetings to everyone celebrating.
Pedro resharing a joint post from LandPalestine and Bella Hadid which read, "Eid Mubarak and Free Palestine."
This is not the first time The Last of Us actor has spoken up about the atrocities in Palestine, he has been actively raising his voice against the human rights voilation in the region.
The Game of Thrones actor's eid wish came just a week after he was accused of "blocking" fans on social media - who were criticising his supposed boyfriend, Rafael Olarra.
Underneath his last social media post in support of womens rights in Chile, many fans commented that it is being difficult for them to take his "activism" seriously ever since he has started dating a pro-Israel man.
They also accused Pedro for blocking his fans from social media over negative feedback about his new love interest.
The actor hasn't publicly addressed the controversy, however, he has been continuing his activism for women, trans and human rights on Instagram.
Pedro Pascal ignited dating rumours with Rafael Olarra last month after he was spotted with the creative art director enjoying a cozy outing in NYC,followed by another sighting in Los Angeles.