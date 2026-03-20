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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Katie Price packs on PDA with Lee Andrews during turbulent Dubai getaway

Lee Andrews and Katie Price reunited in Dubai months after their secret marriage

  • By Fatima Hassan
Katie Price packs on PDA with Lee Andrews during turbulent Dubai getaway
Katie Price packs on PDA with Lee Andrews during turbulent Dubai getaway  

Katie Price has taken a risk for her husband, Lee Andrews, during their romantic getaway in Dubai.

On Thursday, March 19, the former glamour model and her life partner stepped out for a romantic lunch in the Middle East despite the ongoing Iranian crisis.

During their cosy date, Katie and Lee showed a public display of affection as Katie lovingly shared a smooch with Lee, who got his nose and chin 'fixed' earlier this week.

I am a celebrity star who had Botox as she returned to Dubai even after being warned by the Foreign Office to travel in an empty flight to the Middle-East region.

For the outing, the television star wore a skin-tight white top, which she paired with blue leggings and comfy trainers.

While Lee sported a baggy grey jumper, shorts and a baseball cap for their romantic outing.

This appearance of the couple came after they announced their secret marriage in January this year.

Notably, the Daily Mail reported that Katie and Lee tied the knot just weeks after meeting each other and before holding a second legal ceremony in February this year.   

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