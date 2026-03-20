Nicola Peltz targets Victoria and David Beckham with sharp dig amid rift

Amid their ongoing family rift, Nicola Peltz has taken a major swipe at her husband, Brooklyn Beckham's, parents, Victoria and David Beckham.
During an interview with ELLE, the 31-year-old American actress targeted her in-laws with a sharp dig, claiming that her parents consider Brooklyn to be "like a son."
In her statement, Nicola declared that her 27-year-old English husband is now firmly part of the Peltz clan and considers them as his own family.
Her scathing statement comes during the ongoing estrangement between Brooklyn and the Beckham family, which began last year.
While speaking to the magazine, Nicola Peltz also revealed that the aspiring chef even plays football with her siblings, hinting a subtle dig at iconic former footballer David Beckham.
During the conversation, Nicole Peltz was asked how her parents Claudia Heffner Peltz and Nelson Peltz welcomed the former model into their family following their high-profile wedding, to which she replied, "Like another son."
The Lola star went on to claim that Brooklyn "loves playing football with her siblings," adding, "He gets along really well with my brothers. They play soccer together a lot."
She also noted, "Brooklyn supports my dreams and is the sweetest when I get too hard on myself. He has the biggest heart in the world."
Nicola Peltz's brutal swipe comes days after Brooklyn Beckham snubbed his mother, Victoria Beckham, on the 2026 Mother's Day, and paid a tribute to his mother-in-law.