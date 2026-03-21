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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan spill on 'Peaky Blinders' movie's 'shocking' ending

Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan starrer ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ premiered on Netflix on March 20

  • By Salima Bhutto
Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan spill on Peaky Blinders movies shocking ending
Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan spill on 'Peaky Blinders' movie's 'shocking' ending

Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan recently discussed the dramatic yet shocking ending of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Murphy, who reprised his role as the gangster Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders series, during an interview with Decider talked about movie’s major character deaths.

“I think Steve has always been really, really tough on the characters, and there’s always been the shocking departures from the show since the beginning,” the 49-year-old actor said of Arthur’s demise, adding that it was really tough for them to deal with when one loses characters like that.

The Oppenheimer star then added, And Paul Anderson absolutely smashed it as Arthur all the way through the series. He’s a phenomenal actor. So it’s tough when Steve makes those character choices, but he’s a brilliant writer and he’s always right about that stuff.”

Since Keoghan’s character was new to the franchise, he described the major death in the movie as a moment that is "lovely".

While explaining it further, the Saltburn actor shared, "I felt very grateful to be there because it was also the moment, as Tommy goes, where everyone is standing around who’s been part of this series, and the crew and everyone."

"And to be part of that and to see their reaction to that was was quite a magical thing," the 33-year-old actor, in the end, said, adding, that it was very, very magical.

It’s worth mentioning here that Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan starrer Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man premiered on Netflix on March 20, after a short theatrical release on March 6, 2026.

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