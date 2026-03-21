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  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Alcaraz vs Sinner: Joao Fonseca reveals surprising difference between top 2

Fonseca makes telling distinction between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner after Miami Open defeat

  • By Bushra Saleem
Alcaraz vs Sinner: Joao Fonseca reveals surprising difference between top 2
Alcaraz vs Sinner: Joao Fonseca reveals surprising difference between top 2

Joao Fonseca made a distinction between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner after losing to the former at the 2026 Miami Open.

According to Tennis365, the 19-year-old Brazilian was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by world No 1 Alcaraz in the second round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami.

It was Fonseca‘s first match against the 22-year-old Spanish superstar, and it came shortly after he lost 7-6(6), 7-6(4) to Sinner in Indian Wells in his first encounter with the world No 2.

In his press conference after his defeat to Alcaraz, Fonseca was asked if he is already getting used to playing the top players on big courts.

The world No 39 said, “Well, I think they (the matches against Alcaraz and Sinner) helped me to understand different types of games. I think Alcaraz has more arsenal than Sinner. Sinner is more like a robot that just kills the ball and does everything perfect.”

“And Carlos, he can do everything. He can do with topspin, he can fire the ball, he has good movement. He goes to the net. He has everything. And it’s more difficult to understand the game. He breaks a lot your rhythm. I was not serving well, he was returning good the second serves. He got more used on the court. This I felt a lot,” he added.

Alcaraz will now face Sebastian Korda in the Miami Open round of 32 on Sunday, March 22.

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