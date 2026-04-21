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Who can never buy cigarettes in UK? MPs agree lifelong smoking ban

UK’s ‘landmark’ lifelong smoking ban bill becomes law after parliament’s approval

Who can never buy cigarettes in UK? MPs agree lifelong smoking ban
Who can never buy cigarettes in UK? MPs agree lifelong smoking ban

The United Kingdom approves landmark lifelong smoking bill, banning cigarette sales for kids.

According to Independent, children who were born on or after 1 January 2009 will face a lifelong ban on buying cigarettes after the Tobacco and Vapes Bill cleared parliament.

Both the Commons and Lords have settled on a final draft of the legislation, which is designed to stop people aged 17 or younger from ever taking up smoking.

When it receives royal assent, ministers will also get new powers to regulate tobacco, vaping and nicotine products, including their flavours and packaging.

Health minister Baroness Merron told the Lords on Monday, “This afternoon marks the end of this bill’s journey throughout parliament. It is a landmark bill; it will create a smoke-free generation. It is, in fact, the biggest public health intervention in a generation, and I can assure all noble Lords it will save lives.”

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