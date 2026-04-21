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Will Iran Join? JD Vance en route to Islamabad under shadow of new US threats

The visit comes at a critical moment as a two-week ceasefire nears its end

Will Iran Join? JD Vance en route to Islamabad under shadow of new US threats
Will Iran Join? JD Vance en route to Islamabad under shadow of new US threats

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital on Wednesday to lead a high-level American delegation in a second attempt at peace negotiations with Iran.

Al Jazeera reports that Vance will depart Washington D.C., on Tuesday evening with an expected arrival in Islamabad by late morning tomorrow.

The visit comes at a critical moment as a two-week ceasefire nears its end.

While President Donald Trump has expressed hope for a diplomatic breakthrough, he has also issued severe warnings to Tehran. On Truth Social, Trump recently posted:


“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL and I hope they take it because if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant and every single Bridge in Iran.”

Despite the US team being en route, Iranian participation remains uncertain.

Tehran has voiced concerns over the ongoing U.S. naval blockade and what it calls “maximalist” demands.

Earlier today, Trump reinforced his stance stating that if a deal is not reached, it will be his “Honor to do what has to be done” to end what he described as the “Iran killing machine.”

Progress now hinges on whether mediators can convince Iran to join the table before the truce expires.

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