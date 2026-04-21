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Ranbir Kapoor torn between 'Brahmastra 2' and 'Dhoom 4' in crucial career phase

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star is at crossroads with two mega projects as he enters crucial phase of his career

Ranbir Kapoor torn between Brahmastra 2 and Dhoom 4 in crucial career phase
Ranbir Kapoor torn between 'Brahmastra 2' and 'Dhoom 4' in crucial career phase

Ranbir Kapoor is carefully planning his upcoming career move.

The 43-year-old Indian actor - currently busy working on his upcoming movies Love & War and Ramayana - has entered a crucial phase of his career, and is reportedly carefully thinking about his next project.

As per Pinkvilla, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star is expected to wrap up filming for his aforementioned movie by late 2026, and is set to kick off shooting for a new project, titled Animal Park, at the end of 2027.

In between these projects, Kapoor has been approached with two more mega films, Brahmastra 2 and Dhoom 4.

Speaking to the outlet, insiders shared that the Rockstar actor is actively reading multiple scripts and intends to say yes to one of them that can begin production before Animal Park.

"Ranbir has heard the ideas for both Brahmastra 2 and Dhoom 4, and has liked the worlds being created in each of them. However, he is awaiting bound scripts before making a final decision," said a tipster.

They added, "Among Dhoom 4 and Brahmastra 2, right now Brahmastra is in the forefront to be his next film. But as we know, things don’t take time to turn in Bollywood, and several factors need to align for Brahmastra 2 to go on floors," the source alarms."

The Indian film star is expected to lock in one of the two projects by June 2026 after hearing the final drafts.

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