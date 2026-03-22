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  • By Sidra Khan
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Denise Richards stuns with unbelievable facelift transformation: See

‘The Rea Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum Denise Richards shares dramatic before-and-after photos after undergoing major facelift transformation

  • By Sidra Khan
Denise Richards stuns with unbelievable facelift transformation: See
Denise Richards stuns with unbelievable facelift transformation: See

Denise Richards has sparked a frenzy with her dramatic facial transformation.

On Saturday, March 21, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who recently underwent a surprising makeover, and her plastic surgeon, Dr. Ben Talei, dropped a joint Instagram post, sharing before-and-after photos of the reality TV star eight months after her dramatic facelift procedure.

In the post, the surgeon detailed the procedures and cosmetic work Richards underwent, including a facelift, temporal brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip lift for the outer corners of her mouth and fat graftin.

The side-by-side snaps featured the Wild Things actress’s shocking transformation after the procedures, showing her skin appearing saggy in the left image, while the right side showcased a more uplifted look.

“@deniserichards is one of the most lovely and beautiful people to ever walk this earth. It was an incredible pleasure and honor to be trusted with her restoration and more importantly, the preservation of her character and beauty,” stated Dr. Talei.


Sharing a detailed overview of the 55-year-old American actress’s transformation, the surgeon noted, “Her stunning, gorgeous eyes were restored rather than changed or just cleaned up.”

Talei also proudly shared that rather than giving Richards an entirely different look, he opted to enhance her natural beauty by subtly lifting her features.

“I’m so grateful to Denise for being so open about the procedure. She’s been through so much this past year and her resilience is just astounding. She has a golden heart and her golden face is hers again,” he concluded.

Shortly after Denise Richards and Dr. Ben Talei dropped the dramatic post, stunned fans began flooding the comments sharing their delightful reactions and sending love to the actress.

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