Sarah Michelle Gellar mourns 'Buffy' co-star Nicholas Brendon after his death

Sarah Michelle Gellar paid an emotional tribute to her late Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Nicholas Brendon following his passing.
The Criminal Minds actor took his last breath on March 20 at the age of 54, and Gellar said her final goodbye in an Instagram post a day later.
Quoting Brendon's character Xander Harris, she wrote, "'They'll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn't chosen.'"
"To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody's watching me."
Alongside a throwback snap of the two, she added, "I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky."
Brendon's family confirmed the news of his passing on March 20, sharing that the actor passed away in his sleep, citing natural causes.
They shared that the actor was "on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis", including his struggles with cauda equina syndrome (CES), a congenital heart defect which is caused by nerve damage at the base of the spinal cord.
However, he was "optimistic about the future at the time of his passing".