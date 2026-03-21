'BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG': Concert stream time revealed

BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG is set to stream on Netflix today, March 21, 2026.
The concert, as per BBC, will stream on the giant streamer at 8 p.m. Korean Standard Time (KST) from Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.
Moreover, the international viewers can watch the concert at 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET.
It’s worth mentioning here that this monumental performance marks the boy-band’s return following their new album, Arirang.
The famous group, which consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, released the new album on March 20.
For the unversed, the highly anticipated concert is just the start of the group's comeback after a four-year break due to mandatory military service.
Moreover, BTS is also set to make a grand appearance in New York on March 23 for a special Spotify event in order to promote their new album.
Furthermore, they will appear as guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 25 and 26.
BTS’ new album ARIRANG includes 14 tracks like Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, SWIM, Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don't know 'bout us, One More Night, Please, and Into the Sun.