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  • By Hania Jamil
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Truth behind Zendaya's silence on Tom Holland wedding rumours

Tom Holland and Zendaya's wedding speculations are at an all-time high, with neither of the actors confirming or denying the rumours

  • By Hania Jamil
Truth behind Zendayas silence on Tom Holland wedding rumours
Truth behind Zendaya's silence on Tom Holland wedding rumours

Zendaya and Tom Holland, who got engaged around Christmas 2024, have been at the centre of intense wedding speculations.

While the fans await any confirmation about the rumours from the pair, the Euphoria actress has decided to tease media and fans alike with her interviews and public appearances.

It has been reported that there's a clear reason why Zendaya has not yet confirmed nor denied the rumours, and it's due to her upcoming wedding film, starring Robert Pattinson.

During The Drama, which follows the story of an engaged couple whose relationship takes a sharp turn a week before the ceremony, promotion and premieres, the Dune actress has completely leant into the rumours.

Law Roach, Zendaya's long-time stylist, shared with Page Six that they've done "method dressing" for the actress since The Greatest Showman, after he told the press that the highly anticipated wedding ceremony has "already" taken place, prompting chaos on the internet.

During a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance on March 16, she revealed that "many people" in her life were mad about not being invited to the wedding after AI-generated photos of her and Holland getting hitched went viral.

Moreover, she was spotted with her engagement ring and a gold band at the Oscars, where she and the Twilight actor presented the Best Director award to Paul Thomas Anderson.

Talking to Page Six, a celebrity branding expert, Mark Borkowski, noted, "They're genuflecting back to the tricks of the trade of the [old Hollywood] studio days."

"It's remaining in control … If you're really realistic, you know your moment is transient. In modern terms, it's what we all try to do with publicity: bewitch the algorithm."

He added, "What she's done recently is found a way of churning a narrative into cultural gossip without ever looking like it's marketing or a hard sell. She's got this new product and she leans into the rumours around Tom Holland — but never declares it."

Praising her choice of fit for the LA premiere of The Drama, where Zendaya wore a Vivienne Westwood dress she first wore to the Oscars in 2015, Borkowski said, "She was wearing her engagement ring and a wedding band. It was all oxygen about the idea that she's married."

Branding her choice of creating chaos and speculations a "clear choreography", he noted, "Everything she's done has been for marketing ‘The Drama.'"

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