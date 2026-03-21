David Beckham takes risky move after daughter-in-law Nicola’s sharp dig at him

David Beckham seemingly took a risky move after his daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, took a dig at her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.
The 50-year-old English former professional footballer is currently experiencing the fun-filled snowboarding excursions.
The retired soccer star took to Instagram on Friday, March 20, and shared a glimpse of his trip during his visit to Fernie, a mountain town in British Columbia, Canada.
Beckham documented his snowy getaway in a series of Instagram posts this week as in one of his slides, he could be seen filming himself snowboarding down a mountain during a snowstorm.
He then zooms down the slope, thick layers of snow shoot up at him, which results his face getting covered with the white powder.
At one point, snow appears to get in his mouth while his eyes are covered with protective goggles.
The next slide shows him tackling another adventurous excursion on his snowboard.
David Beckham’s fun-filled risky move comes few days after his 31-year-old daughter-in-law targeted his family, claiming that her parents consider Brooklyn to be "like a son."
Nicola Peltz declared that Brooklyn Beckham is now firmly part of the wife’s clan and considers them as his own family.