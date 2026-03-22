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  • By Hania Jamil
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Tom Holland raves about Zendaya's 'The Drama': 'It's gonna floor you'

Ahead of its release, Tom Holland is helping Zendaya promote her upcoming film 'The Drama'

  • By Hania Jamil
Tom Holland raves about Zendayas The Drama: Its gonna floor you
Tom Holland raves about Zendaya's 'The Drama': 'It's gonna floor you'

Tom Holland has once again claimed the title of being Zendaya's biggest fan.

On Saturday, March 21, the Spider-Man actor shared the poster of The Drama, starring his fiancée and Robert Pattinson, and a promotional clip on his Instagram account to show his support.

"I honestly couldn’t be more excited for you to see this movie and believe me when I say it's gonna floor you. Get your tickets now!" he penned in the caption.


The movie follows an engaged couple whose bond is tested just before their wedding ceremony.

Tom's supportive post came amid speculations about Zendaya and the MCU superhero tying the knot in secret.

Zendaya and The Impossible actor have been romantically linked since 2021, after they played love interests in Spider-Man's franchise.

They got engaged around Christmas 2024, with Zendaya debuting her engagement diamond at the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

Their marriage speculations were fuelled at an intense level after the Euphoria actress' long-time stylist Law Roach claimed at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1 that the couple's wedding "already happened".

Since then, Zendaya has stepped out several times while wearing what appeared to be a wedding band.

She has not addressed the wedding rumours directly but did debunk AI wedding photos and poke fun at the speculation during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, including sharing an edited wedding clip from The Drama.

Moreover, The Drama is scheduled to hit theatres on April 3.

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