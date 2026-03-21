Hilary Duff drops exciting news for music lovers

Hilary Duff recently dropped exciting news for music lovers.
The 38-year-old singer announced her first full-scale global headlining tour called “The Lucky Me Tour” in nearly two decades.
As per the Ticket News, Duff's highly anticipated tour will begin this year in June.
The stops are planned throughout United States, Canada, and Mexico. Moreover, her international legs will include shows in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
The multiplatinum artist will begin the North American leg of the tour on June 22 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida and from there, the What Dreams Are Made Of songstress is set to make stops in cities such as Houston, Phoenix, Cincinnati, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia and Toronto.
Moreover, the A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes hitmaker will then start her international stops, from Dublin on August 16 at 3Arena before heading to cities such as London, Glasgow, Auckland, Sydney and Perth.
It’s worth mentioning here that Hilary Duff’s “The Lucky Me Tour” tour is set to wrap up next year on February 12, 2027, at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City.
On the professional front, Duff released her latest studio album, Luck... or Something, released on February 20, 2026.