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  • By Hania Jamil
News

BTS sets multiple records with 'Arirang' as fans flood free Seoul concert

The K-pop act has returned with a comeback concert in Seoul just a day after releasing their album, 'Arirang'

  • By Hania Jamil
BTS sets multiple records with Arirang as fans flood free Seoul concert
BTS sets multiple records with 'Arirang' as fans flood free Seoul concert

Mega-hit K-pop group BTS has returned with a comeback show in Seoul, the largest-ever public concert in South Korea, a day after they dropped their new album, Arirang.

As fans celebrate their return and new music, the group have set multiple records with their highly anticipated project.

It was reported that their track titled Please has debuted at #1 on the Global Apple Music Daily chart, the first-ever for any Asian act.

Moreover, Arirang became the most-streamed K-Pop album in Spotify history and the most streamed album in a single day in 2026 as of yet.

The news came as around 104,000 people attended the show on Saturday at Gwanghwamun Square, where RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, V, Jimin and Jung Kook performed their new music for the first time.

Only about 22,000 people who managed to secure free tickets were allowed to enter the concert venue for the show titled "BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang".

The boy band kicked off the show with the track Body To Body from their new album, and they performed a total of 12 songs, including Arirang's lead single Swim, and their hit songs Dynamite (2020) and Mikrokosmos (2019).

BTS leader RM, who was in cast due to an ankle injury sustained during concert rehearsals, had to sit out most of the choreography at the side of the stage.

Besides the live audience, millions of fans around the globe were able to enjoy the show via live stream on Netflix.

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