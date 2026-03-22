OpenAI to expand ads to all Go and Free version ChatGPT users

OpenAI is set to start displaying ads to all users of the Go and free variants of ChatGPT across the US soon.
The update was initially reported by The Information, but a company spokesperson confirmed its expansion in an emailed statement to Reuters.
As per Reuters, the ChatGPT manufacturer recently incorporated Criteo, an advertising technology company that offers an interface to purchase and enhance targeting, into its advertising pilot for free and Go variants of the leading AI-powered chatbot in the US.
Criteo has been pitching advertisers to commit between $50,000 and $100,000 in spending, according to The Information.
Furthermore, OpenAI recommended advertisers that supplying more variations of ad text and visuals can significantly raise how often ads are displayed and enhance performance.
OpenAI is reportedly exploring advertising as the latest revenue stream due to an exponential spike in ChatGPT usage.
The company seemingly expands revenue due to higher computing infrastructure prices amid escalating competition in generative AI.