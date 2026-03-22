News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

OpenAI to expand ads to all Go and Free version ChatGPT users

OpenAI is reportedly exploring advertising as the latest revenue stream due to an exponential spike in ChatGPT usage

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
OpenAI to expand ads to all Go and Free version ChatGPT users
OpenAI to expand ads to all Go and Free version ChatGPT users

OpenAI is set to start displaying ads to all users of the Go and free variants of ChatGPT across the US soon.

The update was initially reported by The Information, but a company spokesperson confirmed its expansion in an emailed statement to Reuters.

As per Reuters, the ChatGPT manufacturer recently incorporated Criteo, an advertising technology company that offers an interface to purchase and enhance targeting, into its advertising pilot for free and Go variants of the leading AI-powered chatbot in the US.

Criteo has been pitching advertisers to commit between $50,000 ‌and $100,000 ⁠in spending, according to The Information.

Furthermore, OpenAI recommended advertisers that supplying more variations of ad text and visuals can significantly raise how ​often ads ​are displayed ⁠and enhance performance.

OpenAI is reportedly exploring advertising as the latest revenue stream due to an exponential spike in ChatGPT usage.

The company seemingly expands revenue due to higher computing infrastructure prices amid escalating competition in generative AI.

OpenAI plans major hiring by end-2026 to close gap with AI competitors
OpenAI plans major hiring by end-2026 to close gap with AI competitors
Perplexity brings AI-centric browser Comet to iPhone
Perplexity brings AI-centric browser Comet to iPhone
How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?
How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?
Meta to bring AI system to replace external vendors
Meta to bring AI system to replace external vendors
Meta reconsiders plan to shut down VR metaverse
Meta reconsiders plan to shut down VR metaverse
Amazon expands Alexa+ AI agent to the UK for first time
Amazon expands Alexa+ AI agent to the UK for first time
Meta set to halt major metaverse product for VR headsets
Meta set to halt major metaverse product for VR headsets
Is X down? Users report widespread outage with app
Is X down? Users report widespread outage with app
Pentagon describes Anthropic as ‘unacceptable risk’ to national security
Pentagon describes Anthropic as ‘unacceptable risk’ to national security
Google’s Personal Intelligence features now available for all US users
Google’s Personal Intelligence features now available for all US users
WhatsApp introduces ‘Guest chat’ feature for beta testers
WhatsApp introduces ‘Guest chat’ feature for beta testers
Nvidia introduces NemoClaw with excellent AI-powered capabilities
Nvidia introduces NemoClaw with excellent AI-powered capabilities

Popular News

Mercedes issues statement after Max Verstappen disqualified from NLS2 victory

Mercedes issues statement after Max Verstappen disqualified from NLS2 victory
an hour ago
Do GLP-1 diabetes drugs impact heart health?

Do GLP-1 diabetes drugs impact heart health?
54 minutes ago
Iran missiles can target European capitals, experts warn after US-UK base strike

Iran missiles can target European capitals, experts warn after US-UK base strike
2 hours ago