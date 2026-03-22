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  • By Sidra Khan
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Taylor Frankie’s ‘Bachelorette’ cast plans to sue ABC over show cancellation

‘The Bachelorette’ suitors eye major legal action against ABC after it axed the show due to Taylor Frankie Paul’s viral domestic abuse video

  • By Sidra Khan
Taylor Frankie’s ‘Bachelorette’ cast plans to sue ABC over show cancellation
Taylor Frankie’s ‘Bachelorette’ cast plans to sue ABC over show cancellation

The Bachelorette stars are planning a bombshell legal move against ABC.

Days after ABC cancelled the upcoming installment of the reality TV dating game following a viral past video of Taylor Frankie Paul’s domestic abuse of her partner surfaced online, the contestants are considering suing the network.

According to the sources who spoke to TMZ on Saturday, March 21, five cast members from the competition series are considering bringing a lawsuit against ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery over their abrupt cancellation.

The insiders also shared that the suitors believe Warner Bros. Discovery fostered an unsafe working environment by permitting Paul to engage in intimate settings with the despite her troubling past.

Moreover, speaking on 2 Angry Men, hosts Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos noted that some contestants put their lives on hold, quit their jobs, and gave up financial opportunities for a chance to appear on TV while competing for Taylor Frankie Paul’s affection.

Notably, due to the cancellation, ABC already is in trouble as the decision is set to cost the network tens of hundreds of millions.

The shocking cancellation came after a 2023 domestic violence video went viral on the internet, showing Paul throwing chairs at her former partner, Dakota Mortensen, with their child nearby.

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