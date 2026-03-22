Iran missiles can target European capitals, experts warn after US-UK base strike

Iran strike at the UK-US base in Diego Garcia has sparked concerns about European capitals in the range.
According to Independent, Iran fired two ballistic missiles at the UK-US Diego Garcia military base on the Chagos Islands, a target some 2,600 miles away from its borders.
The attack was unsuccessful, with one missile reportedly shot down by a US warship, while the other failed in flight.
It was understood to have taken place before the UK government gave the US permission to use its bases to strike Strait of Hormuz targets on Friday,
The Ministry of Defence on Saturday, March 21, condemned the attack, calling it “a threat to British interests and British allies.”
Meanwhile, foreign secretary Yvette Cooper insisted the UK will not be involved in offensive action and has “taken a different view from the US and Israel”. She said the government was supporting defensive action against “reckless Iranian threats”.
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch warned the UK was being “dragged into” the Iran conflict “whether we like it or not.”
“Today we’re hearing that they’ve been firing missiles on Diego Garcia. The sad thing is, whether we like it or not, we’re being dragged into it and what we need is a prime minister who can think ahead,” she added.
As the UK is drawn further into the conflict, some in Britain are concerned about the potential for the fallout to reach the mainland. However, experts have said that this is very unlikely, with Iran’s offensive capabilities not assessed as long-reaching enough to hit Britain.