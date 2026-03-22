Mercedes issues statement after Max Verstappen disqualified from NLS2 victory

Max Verstappen and his teammates suffered shock disqualification at NLS2.
According to Racing News365, Mercedes broke silence after its team was stripped of NLS2 win at the Nordschleife on Saturday, March 21.
Verstappen, Dani Juncadella, and Jules Gounon had secured a crushing victory by 59 seconds in a Mercedes GT3 before being disqualified several hours after the four-hour race had concluded.
Following post-race inspections, it was discovered that seven sets of tyres had been used during the race, one more than the permitted maximum of six.
As a result, Verstappen’s 100% GT3 victory record has been broken, marking a miserable March after his retirement from the Chinese Grand Prix.
After shocking disqualification, Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing issued a statement.
It read, “The disappointment was all the greater when we realised that we had made a mistake behind the scenes that morning and the race organisers were forced to disqualify the winning car. That hurts, and naturally everyone involved is very disappointed.”
“It shows once again that you can only win on the Nordschleife if everything comes together. Winward Racing, who managed the deployment of the two Performance cars, were competing in this line-up for the first time in the NLS,” it added.
Wendl also vowed to analyse the mistake and took positive lessons from the weekend.