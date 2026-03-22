Six dead after Qatar military helicopter crashes due to 'technical malfunction'

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior confirmed that nearly six people have been killed in a military helicopter crash in the country’s territorial waters due to a “technical malfunction,” resulting in nearly six fatalities.
Up to seven people were on board the helicopter. Qatar’s Interior Ministry confirmed that specialised operations are underway to find the last missing person, as per AL-Jazeera.
Further details regarding the case of crash remains under wraps
Additionally, Qatar’s Defense ministry posted on X that the helicopter suffered a technical malfunction during a routine duty, leading to its crash in the territorial waters.
The government released the identities of the martyred passengers, which includes Captain (Pilot) Mubarak Salem Daway Al Marri, Corporal Mohammed Maher Mohammed from Qatar Armed Forces; Major Sinan Taştekin from Qatar, Sergeant Fahad Hadi Ghanem Al Khayarin, Turkiye Joint Forces, and Suleiman Cemra Kahraman and Ismail Anas Can, Turkish civilian collaborators, passengers on the helicopter.
The incident occurred amid ongoing regional tensions in the Middle East due to the Iran-Israel war as the country continues to face drone and missile strikes.
Notably, officials confirmed that no evidence of a link between this crash and the ongoing hostilities has been found yet.