Iran warns of ‘Irreversible’ strikes on regional oil hubs if power plants hit

Tensions in the Middle East reached a breaking point this Sunday, March 22, 2026, as Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a severe ultimatum following threats from US President Donald Trump.
Ghalibaf warned that any strike on Iran’s power grid would trigger an immediate and massive military response against regional energy targets.
The warning comes after President Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iranian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened within 48 hours.
Ghalibaf made Iran’s position clear, stating that:
“Immediately after the power plants and infrastructure in our country are targeted, the critical infrastructure, energy infrastructure and oil facilities throughout the region will be considered legitimate targets and will be destroyed in an irreversible manner and the price of oil will remain high for a long time.”
Global markets have already reacted to the escalating “energy war” with Brent crude prices surging past $108 per barrel.
Military analysts suggest that Iran’s strategy has shifted toward economic attrition, aiming to destabilize the global economy by targeting the oil and gas hubs of neighbouring countries and US linked assets.