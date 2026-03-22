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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Trump sparks outcry after Robert Mueller’s death: ‘I’m Glad He’s Dead’

The comments have reignited the bitter divisions of the ‘Russia House’ era

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Trump sparks outcry after Robert Mueller’s death: ‘I’m Glad He’s Dead’
Trump sparks outcry after Robert Mueller’s death: ‘I’m Glad He’s Dead’

President Donald Trump has sparked intense backlash following his blunt response to the passing of former FBI Director and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller, who led the high-profile investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election died Friday at the age of 81 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

While other political leaders offered condolences, President Trump took to Truth Social to voice a sharply different sentiment.

Referring to the man who once spearheaded the probe into his campaign, the President wrote “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead.”


He further doubled down on his long-standing grievances by adding “He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

The comments have reignited the bitter divisions of the “Russia House” era.

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush both praised Mueller’s decades of public service with Obama calling him “one of the finest directors in the history of the FBI.”

Conversely, Trump’s allies defended the President’s candor citing the years of legal pressure his administration faced under Mueller’s watch.

Mueller’s family has requested privacy as they mourn the loss of the decorated Vietnam veteran and longtime public servant.

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