Amanda Peet shares heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

In a shocking revelation, Amanda Peet has opened up about her stage -1 breast cancer diagnosis.
On Saturday, March 21, 2026, the Your Friends & Neighbors star stated, “For many years, I’ve been told that I have ‘dense’ and ‘busy’ breasts — not as a compliment but as a warning that they require extra monitoring,”
She went on to say, “I had been seeing a breast surgeon every six months for checkups. The Friday before Labor Day, I went for what I thought would be a routine scan.”
After a doctor “didn’t like the way something looked” on an ultrasound, she had a biopsy.
“After the procedure, she said that she would walk the sample over to Cedars-Sinai and hand-deliver it to Pathology. That’s when I knew,” and results were shared with her the following day.
Amanda further explained that the tumour size was small; however, it required an MRI following the holiday weekend to identify “the extent of disease.”
Back in Los Angeles, she found about her shocking cancer diagnoses, which “come in a slow drip,” as further imaging revealed another benign mass. Her treatment included a lumpectomy and radiation therapy.
Currently, she is currently in the recovery phase, as the star recently completed her radiation therapy.
At the same time, she was dealing with both “long divorced” parents in hospice care on opposite coasts.
Amanda flew to New York but arrived after her father’s death, though she saw him before his body was being shifted from the apartment. The matter became worse when she lost her mother in January.
Despite moments of relief, she described the constant fear while awaiting each update.