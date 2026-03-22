Victoria Beckham uses brand expertise to navigate Brooklyn Beckham feud

Victoria Beckham is reportedly “in total control” of her family’s strategy to counter Brooklyn Beckham’s attacks.
As per Radar online, a source shared that the Spice Girl alum’s career of brand-building have left her uniquely equipped to steer what some are calling a calculated fightback.
An insider said, "By the time Brooklyn's latest posts began circulating, there was already a clear sense that the situation was being handled very deliberately behind the scenes. Nothing about the response – or lack of it – has been accidental."
The tipster revealed, "Victoria, in particular, is approaching this not just as a family matter but through the lens of brand protection, which is something she understands better than most."
Another source said Victoria on experience, sharing, "She has spent decades building a global image, from her days in the Spice Girls through to establishing herself in fashion, and that gives her a very specific skill set. She knows how narratives form, how they can spiral, and how to contain them."
The source noted, "There is a strong view that she is perfectly placed to curate how the Beckhams respond to Brooklyn's social media activity in a way that protects Brand Beckham rather than inflames the situation."
An insider said Victoria Beckham is strategically managing the situation, aware of Brooklyn’s privileged position but handling it carefully with her expertise and advisers.
Notably, this reports came after the tension resurfaced during Oscars weekend in Los Angeles, when Brooklyn, 27, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 31, attended Elton John's annual Academy Awards viewing party while publicly distancing themselves from the Beckham family feud.