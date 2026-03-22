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  • By Sidra Khan
News

What happened to Perez Hilton as he shares alarming photos from hospital

Blogger Perez Hilton leaves fans concerned with shocking photos from his hospital stay

  • By Sidra Khan
What happened to Perez Hilton as he shares alarming photos from hospital
What happened to Perez Hilton as he shares alarming photos from hospital

Perez Hilton's latest update has sparked concerns among fans.

The 47-year-old American blogger and columnist turned to Instagram on Saturday, March 21, to share a series of shocking photos from his recent hospital stay, leaving fans worried.

"March madness indeed! Have I got a story to tell!" he captioned.

The carousel included numerous alarming photos taken from his room at Clark County, Nevada’s Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

In one of the photos, multiple scars can be seen on his stomach, seemingly from stitches, and tubes in his nose and across his throat.

Another shot saw Hilton staring directly into the camera while wearing an oxygen mask.

Notably, Perez Hilton did not reveal the cause behind his sudden hospitalization.

Fans' reactions: 

Shortly after Hilton posted the alarming snaps, fans began expressing their concern and sending him love in the comments.

"PEREZ!!!!! please tell us you're ok!" asked a fan.

Another wrote, "Sending love and healing energyyyyy."

"Omg Perez I'm so glad ur ok! I knew something serious was wrong and I was so worried! Your Fram misses u!" added a third.

Who is Perez Hilton? 

Perez Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., is an American blogger, columnist, and media personality, expert in covering gossips about celebrities.

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