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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Chappell Roan faces backlash as Jorginho shares daughter’s distressing encounter

The 'Casual' singer under fire for ‘disproportionate’ security response to young fan

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Chappell Roan faces backlash as Jorginho shares daughter’s distressing encounter
Chappell Roan faces backlash as Jorginho shares daughter’s distressing encounter

Chappell Roan is facing allegations that she left Jude Law’s 11-year-old daughter in tears and used a security guard to intimidate the child.

According to reports, the Casual songstress allegedly called on her security guard after accidentally being bumped by Law’s daughter at a São Paulo hotel.

The remarks were shared in an Instagram post by former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, who is married to Catherine Harding, Jude Law's ex and mother of his child.

The former Champions League winner slammed the 28-year-old Pink Pony Club singer over her security guard’s treatment of the child, believed to be Ada Law.

“I went through a very upsetting situation with my family earlier today,” the 34-year-old began in a lengthy statement.

He went on to share, “My wife (@catcavelli) is in Sao Paulo for @lollapaloozabr. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited, she even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire.”

He said the child excitedly recognized the singer at breakfast but only smiled and returned to her mother. He described the security guard’s response as aggressive and disproportionate, warning that the child was “disrespecting” or “harassing” Roan.

Jorginho questioned how a child merely noticing someone could be seen as harassment, saying the incident left his 11-year-old daughter in tears.

He emphasized that what happened was innocent admiration, not a boundary violation, and expressed hope it prompts reflection on treating fans—and children—with understanding.

Jorginho concluded: "@chappellroan WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION."

His post went viral, prompting widespread reactions online, and even drew Rio Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere’s attention, who banned Roan from performing in the city.

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