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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Gwyneth Paltrow pokes fun at Hollywood privilege while honoring family at special event

The Marty Supreme actress addressed the title at the 2026 NY Women in Film & TV Muse Awards

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Gwyneth Paltrow pokes fun at Hollywood privilege while honoring family at special event
Gwyneth Paltrow pokes fun at Hollywood privilege while honoring family at special event 

Gwyneth Paltrow playfully called herself “one of the original nepo babies,” poking fun at Hollywood’s celebrity family culture.

The Marty Supreme actress, daughter of Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow, addressed the title at the 2026 NY Women in Film & TV Muse Awards on March 20.

“I was extraordinarily lucky to be given opportunities early on, probably partly because I'm one of the original nepo babies," Gwyneth joked, adding, "but I would be lying if I said that that made my path clear."

“There were many moments when the industry made it very plain that women are expected to stay in their lane and to be graceful and quiet and above all to be one thing. And I've never been very good at being one thing,” she added while conversing at the event.

The Emma star acknowledged her mother, 83-year-old Danner, saying the lessons she learned from her influenced her career path.

“Mom, you showed me what it looks like to commit fully to a craft, to be insanely creative and brave in your choices onstage, and to carry yourself with so much grace, even when sometimes this industry doesn't make it so easy. So thank you,” she said.

Gwyneth also acknowledged the support of her husband, Brad Falchuk, 55, and her son, Moses Martin.

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