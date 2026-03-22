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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Ayushmann Khurrana calls Ranveer Singh ‘lion of Hindi cinema’ after 'Dhurandhar 2'

The 'Dream Girl' star shared his reaction after watching 'Dhurendar' sequel

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ayushmann Khurrana calls Ranveer Singh ‘lion of Hindi cinema’ after Dhurandhar 2
Ayushmann Khurrana calls Ranveer Singh ‘lion of Hindi cinema’ after 'Dhurandhar 2'

Ayushmann Khurrana showered praise on Dhurandhar: The Revenge, hailing Ranveer Singh as the “lion of Hindi cinema” for his powerful performance.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Dream Girl star shared his reaction after watching Dhurendar sequel, called Ranve, the undisputed "lion of Hindi cinema.”

Ayushmann wrote, "It’s been three days and I can’t get over. #Dhurandhar2 (sic)," praising director Aditya Dhar as “multidimensional of another kind” for mastering every aspect of filmmaking.

He went on to say, "If you think he’s just a master of this particular genre, you’re mistaken the beats, the graph, the coolth and the synchronicity between all departments show he can nail ANY genre (sic)."

The Vicky Donor star shared, "He didn’t just become the lion of Iyaari but the lion of Hindi cinema. The wholesome crazy performance elevated his character beyond the screen."

Ayushmann highlighted the strong ensemble, applauding Arjun Rampal’s sophistication, R Madhavan’s finesse, Sara Arjun’s screen appeal, Sanjay Dutt’s trademark swag, Gaurav Gera’s endearing charm, and Rakesh Bedi’s spot-on characterisation.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become a box office hit since its March 19 release, boosted by strong reviews and holiday crowds.

Starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy infiltrating networks in Pakistan, the film has sparked debate over its politics but continues to draw audiences with its slick production and performances

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