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  • By Sidra Khan
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Chappell Roan lauds her security team after they harassed Jude Law's daughter

The 'Coffee' singer Chappell Roan praises her security guards hours after Jorginho accused them of threatening Jude Law's daughter

  • By Sidra Khan
Chappell Roan lauds her security team after they harassed Jude Laws daughter
Chappell Roan lauds her security team after they harassed Jude Law's daughter

Chappell Roan is seemingly unfazed by the entire shocking fiasco by her security team.

During her concert at Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday, March 21, the Coffee singer publicly expressed gratitude to her security team on stage, just hours after they threatened the 11-year-old daughter of actor Jude Law.

While on stage, the Good Luck, Babe! singer told the audience, "This is the 33rd show of the Damsels tour, I do not know when I'll be going on tour again so last one, I'm so grateful it's here!"

"I'm so grateful so thank you and thank you to my crew and my security and my band and everyone behind the scenes this takes a lot of people so thank you," said the songstress as she lauded her team.

Her praise came hours after pro footballer Jorginho released a lengthy statement on his Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, accusing Roan's security team of threatening his stepdaughter, whom his wife Catherine Harding shares with her former husband, Jude Law.

In the update, the soccer star alleged that his wife and daughter had excitedly gone to Brazil to attend the Casual hitmaker's concert.

However, hours before the concert, the 11-year-old, who was staying at the same hotel as Chappell Roan, saw the songstress walk past her to grab breakfast, leaving the little girl thrilled, who then tried confirming if it was actually the singer by taking a walk beside her table.

Moments later, Roan's security guard approached Catherine and her daughter on their table and in an "extremely aggressive" way told that she shouldn't let her daughter "disrespect" someone.

The incident sparked massive outrage among fans, who expressed their fury on Chappell Roan and her security team on social media.

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