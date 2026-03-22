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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Barry Keoghan opens up about online hate from ex-Sabrina Carpenter fans

The 'Peaky Blinder' star revealed that he went into hiding after his breakup with the 'Please Please Please' singer

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Barry Keoghan opens up about online hate from ex-Sabrina Carpenter fans
Barry Keoghan opens up about online hate from ex-Sabrina Carpenter fans

Barry Keoghan is reportedly rethinking his movie career after facing online “abuse” from fans of Sabrina Carpenter.

While speaking with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on Friday, the Peaky Blinder star revealed that he went into hiding after his breakup with the Please Please Please singer led to a slew of online bullying.

“There’s a lot of hate online. It’s a lot of abuse of how I look,” Keoghan said.

“I think I removed myself from online, but I’m still a curious human being that wants to go on and, if I attend an event or if I go somewhere, you want to see how it was received,” he continued.

The Saltburn star went on to say, “And it’s not nice.”

“It’s becoming a problem,” Keoghan confessed.

He shared that the negativity has pushed him to stay out of the spotlight and is beginning to affect his passion for acting, adding that he fears how it may impact his son.

“It is disappointing for the fans, but it’s also disappointing that my little boy has to read all of this stuff when he gets older,” he stated.

Sharing the positive aspect of the support from fans, he reflected, “I’ve been blessed that I have an incredible fanbase and people are so lovely out there, you know?”

Keoghan mentioned, “And it’s really nice when you do Q&A’s and you talk to people and you can be there with them and answer their questions and just give them all of you.”

Notably, Keoghan and Carpenter called it quits back in December 2024 after one year of dating.

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