Paapa Essiedu breaks silence after 'Harry Potter' role sparks death threats 

Paapa Essiedu has finally spoken out after receiving death threats over his controversial role in the upcoming HBO series, Harry Potter.
The new television show, which was scheduled to debut in 2027, has sparked its first controversy, leaving fans in a frenzy.
In a recent conversation with The Times, Paapa Essiedu revealed that he has faced racist death threats after being cast as Professor Severus Snape in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter television series.
"It really matters. The reality is that if I look at Instagram, I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and kill you.’ So while I’m pretty sure I’m not going to be murdered," the 35-year-old Genie actor.
He added, "That could age badly! But, yes, while I hope I’ll be ok, nobody should have to encounter this while doing their job. Many people put their lives on the line in their work."
The role of Snape was originated by Alan Rickman, who passed away on January 14, 2001, in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.
For those unaware, Paapa Essiedu has joined Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, Arabella Stanton, John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse, among others, in the series.
The new Harry Potter television series is scheduled to be released in early 2027.
It will be available to watch on HBO Max.