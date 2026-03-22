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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Hareem Farooq shares lighthearted story from her mehndi experiment

The 'Sharpasand' starlet posted a video to share a playful experience about her Henna attempt

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Hareem Farooq shares lighthearted story from her mehndi experiment
Hareem Farooq shares lighthearted story from her mehndi experiment

Hareem Farooq opened up about her mehndi experiment, sharing a lighthearted tale of overconfidence, family reactions, and a funny henna mishap.

Taking to instagram account on Friday, the Sharpasand starlet posted a video to share a playful experience about her Henna attempt.

In a shared video, Farooq said, I can do a lot of things. I can't apply henna. I am overconfident. I tried applying henna. My mother and sister said, wow! You can do everything.”

She went on to say, “That's what I did. In today's life, I have realised that I can't do everything. What will I do? What should I do?”


Soon after she dropped the witty confession, the fans flocked to the comment section to share the reaction.

One fan noted, “It’s okay, we all know when to stop.”

Another commented her experience, “Is lotus flower ny musibat he krdi hy mery wala oversized bangya (This lotus flower has created a problem—mine turned out oversized)”

Another stated, “I put mehndi on my daughter’s hands once and now she is traumatised for life.”

To note, Hareem Farooq stars as Sanam in this ongoing hit series Sharpasand, which also features Nauman Ijaz and Affan Waheed, is currently airing its latest episodes.

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