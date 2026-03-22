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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet eye engagement amid 'serious' relationship

'The Kardashians' star and the 'Marty Supreme' star are very 'serious' and committed to each other

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet eye engagement amid serious relationship
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet eye engagement amid 'serious' relationship

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly exploring the next steps in their relationship, including a possible engagement, starting a family, and other future plans.

As per US Weekly, a source shared that The Kardashians star and the Marty Supreme star are “very serious and committed to each other.”

The source went on to say, “Their relationship is very strong and they have a good rhythm going.”

According to the insider, Jenner and Chalamet “definitely discussed their future together” following his public declaration of love at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards.

“They’re not rushing into marriage, but they’re totally aligned and have even talked about getting engaged this year,” the insider noted, claiming that they’re also in agreement when it comes to children.

“Kylie really wants another baby and has been open about the fact that she doesn’t feel like she needs to be married to do that, and they’re both on the same page about wanting a kid together,” the source explained.

They added, “Timothée never thought about starting a family until he met Kylie.”

Sharing about the Kylie Cosmetics founder's baby plans, a source stated, “Kylie feels she was meant to be a mom and would do it over and over again.”

To note, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023 and previously maintained a low-profile connection until making their red carpet debut in May 2025.

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