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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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Netanyahu calls zero deaths a ‘Miracle’ after Iranian missile hits Arad

Netanyahu framed the strike as part of a much larger global threat

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Netanyahu calls zero deaths a ‘Miracle’ after Iranian missile hits Arad
Netanyahu calls zero deaths a ‘Miracle’ after Iranian missile hits Arad

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the southern city of Arad on Sunday to inspect the aftermath of a direct Iranian missile strike that caused significant structural damage but remarkably resulted in no loss of life.

Standing beside a massive crater near residential buildings, the Prime Minister praised the resilience of the citizens while delivering a stark warning to the international community.

Addressing the media at the impact site, Netanyahu described the lack of fatalities as a “miracle” and emphasized the importance of safety protocols.


He noted that residents had received a full ten-minute warning before the impact, stating that “proper use of protected spaces could have prevented any injuries” among the dozens who were wounded.

The Prime Minister framed the strike as part of a much larger global threat asserting that the Iranian regime “has the whole world in its sights.” He highlighted recent long-range attacks such as the strike on Diego Garcia, as proof of Tehran’s expanding reach.

Netanyahu called on world leaders to unite against this aggression adding that he is “already seeing some movement in that direction” as more nations recognize the danger.

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